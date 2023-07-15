Hyderabad: Waste to Energy plant to come up in Dundigal

Hyderabad: IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said creating Wealth out of Waste (WoW) has been a conscientious decision of the Telangana Government besides the 20MW plant at Jawahar Nagar.

He informed that yet another Waste to Energy plant is ready to go live built by GHMC at Dundigal with a capacity of 14.5 MW Fuel consumption: RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel) of 800 Tonnes per day that is 1500 TPD/ day of garbage with this, Hyderabad will produce 34.5 MW of energy from waste & will be on track for overall 101 MW from waste by December 2024.