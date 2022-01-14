Hyderabad: Water Board MD asks officials, workers to follow Covid norms

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) MD M Dana Kishore suggested that the construction works of Sewage treatment plants (STPs) should be carried out in strict compliance with Covid guidelines.

During a virtual meeting held on Thursday to review the construction works of STPs, Dana Kishore said that workers and officials working in the field should strictly follow all Covid precautions, including wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers.

He also suggested to provide sanitisers and masks at the construction sites. He said CCTV cameras have already been installed at several STPs and cameras at other STPs would be set up soon and connected to the Khairatabad Water Board headquarters to monitor the works. Pending works, including soil tests for STPs, were ordered to complete immediately.

The MD also asked the officials to ensure that there was no shortage of site engineers as works were to be carried out 24X7 in three shifts. The meeting was attended by Project Director Sridhar Babu and other officials of the Water Board.