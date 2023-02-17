Hyderabad: Water board official arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 40k

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday apprehended an employee of HMWSSB after he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a person.

According to ACB, the accused Bodi Srinivas is working as an Assistant (P&A) in the office of the manager, Yellareddyguda Section Sub-division II, S R Nagar, O & M Division No. VI, HMWSSB.

He reportedly took the bribe from a tailor S Ramesh to rectify low pressure water connection at his house. The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of Srinivas. Fingers of both his hands yielded positive results in the chemical test. He was arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases Court at Nampally.