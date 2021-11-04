Hyderabad: Water Board uncorks action plan to resolve sewage woes

Hyderabad: Complaints of sewage overflowing and water supply increased substantially from previous years, even as the number of such issues is raised by MLAs and GHMC corporators.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), as many as 300 complaints of sewage problem are being registered and action is being immediately taken by the concerned division officials.

Most complaints are being received daily from the municipal circles and GHMC limits. The board has decided to implement an action plan. It has formed special teams to immediately address the grievances and resolve the issues permanently.

The board has taken special measures by identifying hotspots along the route of about 3,600 km every month. It has chosen some areas where sewage-related issues are reported frequently.

They include LB Nagar, KPHB Colony, Uppal, Kapra, Alwal, Rajendranagar and Patancheru. These areas report the highest number of complaints, said a board official.