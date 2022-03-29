Hyderabad: Water shortage in many areas leaves residents livid

Hyderabad: With rising temperatures, many areas in the city are witnessing a shortage of drinking water. Though the government had promised that there would be uninterrupted supply of drinking water in Hyderabad, still many areas in the city are facing water shortage.



With the consumption being high and not enough water supplied, residents of several areas have started lodging complaints with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) demanding adequate supply. Further, most of them, who are unable to get the water, are forced to book water tankers at a higher price.

According to official sources, about 1,800 areas in the city are facing water shortage and around 1,500 water tankers are being booked per day in Greater Hyderabad limits.

The Water Board officials said that currently there is a demand for 541 MGD (Million Gallons Per Day) in the city, which is being adequately supplied. But, residents in areas, including Boduppal, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Miyapur, KPHB Colony, Pragati Nagar, Nizampet, Moula Ali, Bhahadupura, Sithphal Mandi and Bandlaguda are reporting a shortage of water. Meanwhile, officials said that the demand for water tankers is expected to rise by another 60 per cent with currently a large number of tankers being booked on daily basis.

According to Water Board's daily water levels data, on Monday, the water level of Osman Sagar reservoir was at 3.499 tmc ft, while last year at the same time the level was 2.817 tmc ft. Similarly, the water level in Himayat Sagar reservoir was 2.967 tmc ft on Monday, while last year it was 2.439 tmc ft. In Yellampalli reservoir (Godavari) level, it was 20.175 tmc ft and last year, it was 16.311 tmc ft.

The daily data of the Board shows that inflow has been reduced to the reservoirs. In all the eight major reservoirs from which water is supplied to Hyderabad, only 0.067 tmc ft inflow was recorded in Akkampally reservoir, 0.417 tmc ft inflow in Nagarjunasagar and 0.035 tmc ft inflow in Yellampalli reservoir (Godavari) on Monday. However, inflow is not likely to be the reason behind the water shortage reported in the city.

A resident of Kondapur, Sohan Prasad said, "We are forced to buy drinking water tankers with water supply reduced to our colony. A hundred houses here are facing drinking water shortage."

Moreover, a few residents also alleged that they have not received water even after booking water tankers. Locals of Siddique Nagar in Gachibowli and residents of Anjaneyanagar in Moosapet have lodged online complaints stating that they had not received water for 10 days.

Another resident of Pragati Nagar, Yadaiah Kumar, complained of officials reducing the time of water supply. "Instead of increasing the water supply, the Board has reduced the supply timing. This has been forcing people to purchase tankers and keep waiting until the tanker arrives," said Kumar.