Hyderabad: Water supply to be affected in parts of city today

Hyderabad: Consumers across the Greater Hyderabad limits and adjoining areas will not receive drinking water supply for 36 hours from 6 am on August 16. An estimated 3.5 lakh consumers are likely to be affected by the shutdown. Households that get potable water through the Krishna supply chain will be primarily affected.

The reason for the shutdown is the junction work on water pipelines at Miralam Aliabad offtake for construction of flyover at Al Jubail Colony in Falaknuma under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Water supply will be affected in the following areas: Miralam, Kishenbagh, Aljubail Colony, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Asmangadh, Yakutpura, Madannapet, Mahboob Mansion, Riayasathnagar, Aliabad, Balapur, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam, Nallakunta, Chilkalguda, Dilsukhnagar, Bonguloor, and Manneguda.

The areas of Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Langer House, Kaktiyanagar, Humayunnagar, Tallagadda, Asifnagar, MES, Shaikpet, OU Colony, Tolichowki, Mallepally, Vijayanagar Colony, Bhojagutta, Chintal basthi, Shaikpet, Allabanda, Jiyaguda, Red Hills, Secretariate, Old MLA Quarters, Gaganmahal, Himayathnagar, Budvel, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, Upparpally, Suleman nagar, MM Pahadi, Chinthalmet, Kishanbagh, Manikonda, Gandhamguda, Narsingi, Kismathpur, Balapur, Maisaram, Bandlaguda & Barkas, Mekalamandi & Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Contonment, Prakashnagar & Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda& Gouthamnagar, Vaishalinagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Mahindra Hills, Elugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Boduppal, Meerpet & Badangpet, Shastripuram, JubliHills, Filmnagar, Prashasan Nagar, Thattikhana, Lalapet, Sahebnagar, Autonagar, Saroornagar, Vasavi, Sainikpuri, Moulali, Snehapuri, Kailasgiri, Devendera Nagar, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Madhuban, Durganagar, Budvel, Sulema nagar, Golden Heights, Mallikarjuna nagar, Manikchand, Chengicherla, Bharatnagar, Peerzadiguda, Kismathpur, Gandhamguda, and Dharmasai will receive partial water supply.