Hyderabad: WE HUB & Q-Mart launch "WE Corner"

Gachibowli: WE HUB, India's first and only State-led incubator of the government to foster and promote women entrepreneurs and Q-Mart on Sunday inaugurated one of the first retail forward linkage support channel, "WE Corner" for its women entrepreneurs in the FMCG sector.

This one of its kind initiatives has been created to provide market, customer and supply chain access to women-led start-ups.

This will enable the FMCG start-ups part of WE HUB to scale up their business, enabling them to market and sell their products. Their products will be showcased at a dedicated 6.5 feet height shelf space at Q-Mart store here.

The 'WE Corner' was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT E & C and Shwetha Mohanty, Hyderabad Collector, Rahul Verma, Director of Q-Mart, Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB.

The performance of products will be closely monitored and assessed during the next three-months. Concrete feedback will be provided to entrepreneurs to ensure their scale up as per customer feedback. WE HUB has worked with the selected start-ups to align according to the statutory requirements and market standards.

Ranjan congratulated all the 12 entrepreneurs from across Telangana chosen by Q-Mart and WE HUB for this very unique initiative. Speaking on the occasion, Ranjan said, "Our focus at WE HUB has been to create interventions, like these, to help increase the sustainability of women-led SMEs, particularly in these challenging times."

Mohanty said, "Entrepreneurs often struggle for market access and visibility. I am glad to see initiatives, like this. taken up by WE Hub which will facilitate their process for succeed in their business."