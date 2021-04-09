Hyderabad: Wear masks or face cases, warn cops

Basheerbagh: With spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, once again the city police are booking cases against those not wearing face masks in public places.

As part of an awareness programme on safety precautions to be taken to avoid Covid infection, the police has launched an online awareness drive on social media urging citizens to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

On Thursday, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, "Corona is still there and is infecting many people.Please protect yourselves and your families by wearing face masks.We will register cases if you don't wear a mask in public places."

According to the Commissioner, the police personnel including patrolling officers, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors have already been empowered to register cases under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).The Sections 51 to 60 attract imposition of a fine, imprisonment up to two years or both, while Section 188 will attract imprisonment up to six months, a fine up to Rs 1,000 or both. Moreover, the traffic police have also been asked by the State government to slap fines on motorists not wearing masks while driving.