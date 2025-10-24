Live
Hyderabad Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected Today
Highlights
Telangana Weather Department warns of heavy rain in Hyderabad today. Moderate to heavy rain expected from 11:45 AM to 1 PM. Plan your travel accordingly.
The Telangana Weather Department has issued a warning for Hyderabad. A prolonged spell of moderate to heavy rain is expected from Yadadri-Bhongir and Nalgonda districts.
In Hyderabad city, continuous moderate to heavy rain is expected between 11:45 AM and 1 PM.
Residents are advised to plan travel carefully and take necessary precautions.
Stay safe and follow weather updates from official sources.
HyderabadRains WARNING 1 ⚠️🌧️— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 24, 2025
Dear people of Hyderabad, a PROLONGED SPELL of MODERATE - HEAVY RAINS is coming from Yadadri - Bhongir, Nalgonda districts
GET READY for NON STOP MODERATE - HEAVY RAIN in Hyderabad City during 11.45AM - 1PM. Plan your travel accordingly ⚠️⚠️🌧️
