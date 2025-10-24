Hyderabad Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected Today

The Telangana Weather Department has issued a warning for Hyderabad. A prolonged spell of moderate to heavy rain is expected from Yadadri-Bhongir and Nalgonda districts.

In Hyderabad city, continuous moderate to heavy rain is expected between 11:45 AM and 1 PM.

Residents are advised to plan travel carefully and take necessary precautions.

Stay safe and follow weather updates from official sources.

HyderabadRains WARNING 1 ⚠️🌧️



Dear people of Hyderabad, a PROLONGED SPELL of MODERATE - HEAVY RAINS is coming from Yadadri - Bhongir, Nalgonda districts



GET READY for NON STOP MODERATE - HEAVY RAIN in Hyderabad City during 11.45AM - 1PM. Plan your travel accordingly ⚠️⚠️🌧️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 24, 2025











