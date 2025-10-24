  • Menu
Hyderabad Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected Today

Highlights

Telangana Weather Department warns of heavy rain in Hyderabad today. Moderate to heavy rain expected from 11:45 AM to 1 PM. Plan your travel accordingly.

The Telangana Weather Department has issued a warning for Hyderabad. A prolonged spell of moderate to heavy rain is expected from Yadadri-Bhongir and Nalgonda districts.

In Hyderabad city, continuous moderate to heavy rain is expected between 11:45 AM and 1 PM.

Residents are advised to plan travel carefully and take necessary precautions.

Stay safe and follow weather updates from official sources.




