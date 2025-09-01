Live
Hyderabad Weather Alert: Light Rain & Thunderstorm Warning Issued by IMD – Sept 1, 2025
Highlights
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad on September 1, 2025. Expect light rain and possible thunderstorms with strong winds over 80 km/h. Several Telangana districts may also see isolated showers.
The weather office in Hyderabad has given a yellow alert. This means light rain (less than 5 mm per hour) may happen in some parts of Hyderabad.
- Roads might be slippery
- Traffic could be slow
- Crops left outside might get damaged
Chance of Heavy Thunderstorms
There is also a chance of a strong thunderstorm with very fast winds (over 80 km/h).
- Trees may fall or break
- Electric poles might fall, causing power cuts
- Lightning might hit tall buildings or trees
- Some services like water or electricity may stop for a while
- It may not be safe to drive during this time
Rain in Other Telangana Districts
Light rain may also happen in the following districts:
Adilabad, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and others
