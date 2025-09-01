  • Menu
Hyderabad Weather Alert: Light Rain & Thunderstorm Warning Issued by IMD – Sept 1, 2025

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad on September 1, 2025. Expect light rain and possible thunderstorms with strong winds over 80 km/h. Several Telangana districts may also see isolated showers.

The weather office in Hyderabad has given a yellow alert. This means light rain (less than 5 mm per hour) may happen in some parts of Hyderabad.

  • Roads might be slippery
  • Traffic could be slow
  • Crops left outside might get damaged

Chance of Heavy Thunderstorms

There is also a chance of a strong thunderstorm with very fast winds (over 80 km/h).

  • Trees may fall or break
  • Electric poles might fall, causing power cuts
  • Lightning might hit tall buildings or trees
  • Some services like water or electricity may stop for a while
  • It may not be safe to drive during this time

Rain in Other Telangana Districts

Light rain may also happen in the following districts:

Adilabad, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and others

