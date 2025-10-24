Live
Hyderabad Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds Today
IMD warns of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) in Hyderabad.
Areas affected include LB Nagar, Uppal, OU, Kapra, Secunderabad, Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Kairathabad, and nearby GHMC areas.
People are advised to stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and secure loose objects.
