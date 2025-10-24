  • Menu
Hyderabad Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds Today

IMD warns of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) in Hyderabad.

The IMD has warned of light rain and thunderstorms in Hyderabad. Strong winds of 30–40 km/h are also expected.

Areas affected include LB Nagar, Uppal, OU, Kapra, Secunderabad, Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Kairathabad, and nearby GHMC areas.

People are advised to stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and secure loose objects.

