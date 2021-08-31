Hyderabad Weather Report: More rain forecast puts Telangana State on high alert

Hyderabad Weather Report: With the Weather department predicting more rains accompanied by thundershowers particularly in Hyderabad as well as in the north Telangana region on Tuesday, the State Government



has put the district collectors, SPs and irrigation officials of erstwhile Adilabad, Nizambad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts on high alert.

The collectors have been directed to alert people residing in the low-lying areas and instructed Electricity department officials to closely monitor the situation.

All the field level officers have been directed to stay in their respective district headquarters.

The heavy rains during the past two days has resulted in Irrigation projects on both Krishna and Godavari basins getting steady inflows.

Lower Manair Dam received nearly 50,000 cusecs through Moya Thummeda stream following rains in Karimnagar.



Two women, who were riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by a 36-year-old man, were washed away when he attempted to cross a swollen Dosapadu stream at Rajapet mandal on Monday afternoon.

A car was washed away in flood waters at the Timmapur river in Vikarabad district. Two bodies have been recovered and another two persons were rescued.

Officials of the state Disaster Management said that the dead have been identified as Pravalika and Swetha while Nawaj Reddy and another woman were rescued.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, 12 passengers travelling by a TSRTC bus had a narrow escape as the bus got stuck in overflowing water while crossing Maneru stream on the Gambiraopet-Lingannapet route. Using ropes, locals rescued all the passengers in an operation that lasted an hour.

In another incident, two persons were caught in the flood waters at the Ganneruvaram river in Karimangar district and police rescued them with the support of locals.

Reports said that the famous Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple premises in temple town Vemulawada was surrounded by flood waters. The timely intervention of the local authorities helped to avoid submergence of the temple. In Yadadri Bhongir district, Alair municipal office was flooded with rainwater and the officials struggled hard to keep the files and documents safe from the flood water.

Heavy rains lashed different villages in Dharmaram mandal, Peddapalli and Bodh, Sirikonda, Ichhoda and other mandals in Adilabad district. Several mandals in Nizamabad district too received moderate rains.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society reports till Monday evening, Mallaram in Vemulawada received the highest rainfall of 101.8 mm, followed by 75 mm at Govindram in Jagityal and 65.3 mm at Raghavapur in Siddipet.