Hyderabad weather report: Rains to lash Telangana for next 3 days

Hyderabad weather report: Heavy rainfall is predicted in Hyderabad for the next three days i.e. from July 7 to July 9, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

The rainfall is due to the trough over North Karnataka to South interior Tamil Nadu from 0.9 kilometre from the sea level.

The weatherman said that a trough which was formed on Monday at 1.5 kilometre from the sea-level has weakened. The change in weather conditions will result in rainfall, said the IMD.

In the last 24 hours, parts of Telangana such as Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Narayanpet and Nalgonda received heavy rainfall.

