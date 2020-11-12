Hyderabad: Weddings are back with fanfare, hungama in city

Hyderabad: The big fat Indian weddings with high-end decorated cars or a horse-drawn baggi with band-baaja-baraat and baraatis are now back in the city. After almost eight months of lull, the traditional Indian weddings gives an impression that normalcy is reached.

Amidst Coronavirus pandemic, the change in climatic conditions in November has given a chance to those who were eagerly waiting for marriages. Hundreds of couples tying nuptials this wedding season, particularly amongst Muslim community in the month of Rabbi-ul-Awwal (Islamic month) started in the end of October. While couples in Hindu community are engaged and vivah muhurat will begin after Diwali.

It has been observed that almost all the function halls and banquet halls are now booked once again. People have forgotten about the pandemic and are holding big fat Indian weddings, even as number of positive cases on November 10 were 1196 and with 5 number of deaths in Telangana. But at these functions, no one is seen wearing a face mask, using sanitiser or maintaining no social distancing, even as hundreds of guests are attending functions.

Most of the families are trying to wind up the event at the earliest. And the rumours of complete Lockdown once again is only adding to more urgency to finish off the task at the earliest.

Earlier, after the lockdown relaxations, the families who were not in a mood to wait for the normalcy held functions in a low-key affair with limited guests and were mostly household small functions. But since the wedding season started and with restrictions being lifted, the marriage functions are back to normal.

"In lockdown several weddings were postponed and were held in a low-key manner. Now everything seems to be normal hence we decided to hold a wedding function. It is organised in a function hall at Malakpet for 600 guests with the band playing for an hour," said Mohammed Sajid, groom from Old City whose marriage was held recently.

It has been observed that weddings are organising in both day and night hours. "The function was organised in evening hours by inviting all relatives and friends, which was ended by 1 am. To ensure there is no trouble from police lights of the function hall (outside) were switched off by 11:30 pm by the function hall management," said Mohammed Mohid, father of bride.