Hyderabad: Welcome to city of open trash bins!

Hyderabad: The bin-free city concept of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has turned into a big headache for citizens. People who are habituated to throwing the trash in bins are now throwing at the same locations sans bins. Due to the negligence of GHMC, many streets and roads in the city have turned into open trash bins.

After the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) promised to make the city bin-free, citizens have started dumping garbage along roads. Heaps of garbage can be seen in streets across the city.

According to locals, it was more than a week that garbage was being continuously dumped along the roads.It was bad earlier but after removing bins by the municipal corporation from the streets the roads have become worse now.

The corporation promises to collect the garbage from the doorsteps, but the citizens alleged that the garbage collectors are not coming regularly to collect wastage.

"This has become a major issue in the Old City. With an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, maintenance of clean roads and garbage free streets have become a challenging task," said Mohammed Khaleel, a resident of ITI Colony near zoo park.

However, the road opposite Zoo park leading to the residential area is almost covered with a heap of garbage.

Surprisingly no public representatives are bothered to take up the issue as tons of garbage lie close to the houses.

Whereas, the municipal corporation has plans to collect garbage from people's doorstep and directly transport it to transfer stations, doing away with the need for garbage bins.

It seems that the plan is yet to be implemented as no trucks are arriving at the doorsteps, compelling people themselves to carry the garbage and throw it at the streets.

People fear outbreak of seasonal diseases as huge piles of garbage continue to pose health hazards particularly to the children.