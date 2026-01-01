Hyderabad Welcomes New Year 2026 with Safe Celebrations, CP Sajjanar tweets

Hyderabad celebrated the arrival of New Year 2026 with grandeur, ensuring a peaceful night of festivities. In anticipation of potential hazards, local authorities implemented several safety measures, alerting the public to exercise caution. As a result, the New Year celebrations concluded without any incidents or accidents.

Police Commissioner Sajjanar expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Hyderabad through a post on social media platform X, highlighting the successful and incident-free celebrations. He commended the community for their responsible behaviour, which contributed to the smooth proceedings of the night.

In his tweet, Sajjanar stated, "Thank you Hyderabad – a New Year without accidents! The festivities concluded peacefully, and there were no untoward incidents. Rigorous checks on drunk driving were enforced across the city, and the strong action taken by police proved effective. The increased awareness among the public has led to this success. Congratulations to the citizens for their responsible conduct, voluntarily cooperating by not driving under the influence. Hyderabad has once again proven itself to be a safe city. The celebrations showcased that joyous events can occur without risks. This is an excellent example of coordination between the police department and the public. Let us continue to work together to make Hyderabad an even safer, global city. The lesson from Hyderabad is clear: celebrations can take place, but without the risks!"

The efforts of the police and the cooperation of citizens resulted in a successful New Year's celebration in Hyderabad, setting a positive precedent for future events.