Hyderabad: Wife's family thrashes husband's mom, brother

Hyderabad: Vanasthalipuram police on Sunday registered a case against four assailants after the CCTV visuals of a software engineer being attacked at his home in Hyderabad by his brother's in-laws went viral on social media.Meanwhile, based on a counter-complaint, the software engineer was also booked for assaulting his sister-in-law.

According to Inspector K Murali Mohan, a software engineer Rajasekhar Reddy and his mother Varalakshmi were assaulted at their home by his brother Chaitanya Reddy's in-laws over a family dispute. Chaitanya Reddy is into liquor business and has a strained marital relationship. The couple is living separately for the past two months. Chaitanya's wife Dhana Lakshmi has filed three domestic harassment cases against Chaitanya and his family members at Vanasthalipuram and Meerpet police stations.As Chaitanya was staying with is joint family, his wife came to the house on Sunday saying she will also stay there. However, his brother Rajasekhar pushed her out of the house and she fell on the floor. Angered over the assault, Dhana Lakshmi's father and three brothers attacked Rajasekhar and his family members. They also damaged some furniture at the house.

"Based on the complaint of Rajasekhar's family, a case was registered against Chaitanya's father-in-law Shyam Prasad Reddy and his brothers-in law Gopal Reddy, Ram Narayan Reddy and Tarak Reddy.Another case was registered against Rajasekhar for assaulting his siter-in-law. No arrests have been made so far," the Inspector said.