Hyderabad: Wild bushes swallowing 'Haritha Haram' saplings

Rajendranagar: After promoting avenue plantation at several places under the Haritha Haram programme using CSR funds here, the GHMC mercilessly abandoned it turning wayside ambiance into weird looks as most saplings' growth was wayward, while others simply withered.

The GHMC raised plantation from the office of the National Fisheries Development Board to Dairy Farm crossroad between Pillar Nos.258 and 215 during 2018-19.

However, the entire plantation lost its sheen as weeds and dust swallowed green ambience where most saplings either completely dried up or grew waywardly.

Moreover, filth from ill-maintained sewage lines embanking the road gushed into the plantation arena and filled the air with foul smell. Also, no regular sweeping turned the green area into an unwholesome ambiance where garbage can be seen scattered on the pavement.

Explaining the unhealthy state of affairs, Mohd Khaleel, a community activist said, "the two public toilets, being constructed on the road close to the plantation area, are not maintained properly. The wild and wayward bushes around the toilets overpowered the ambiance. Onlookers, especially commuters, passing by use the green area to relieve themselves as toilets are generally not visible easily from the road due to bushes."

Moreover, he said, heavy boulders unearthed during road works remain, adding a bizarre look to the area. "The pavement wall at several locations too was broken apart while discarded plastic from nearby companies turns the area into an unwholesome ambiance," he bemoaned.