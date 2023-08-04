Owaisi alleges that Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru will soon be declared as UTs

Delhi: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday reiterated his views which he had made in the past as well that Hyderabad is likely to become a Union Territory (UT). He said that the days are not far when Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai cities will also become UTs along with Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned here that during the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill on Saturday, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, “It is just the beginning, in future, the government may convert other cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and so on into a Union Territory (UT)”. This was stated by Owaisi in 2021.

Reacting to this, the then Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Union government has no plan to make Hyderabad, or any other city, a Union Territory. Talking to reporters then, he condemned the statement made by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi that the Union government may convert Hyderabad into a Union Territory.

He further added that Owaisi had made similar statements when the agitation for separate Telangana was at its peak and the centre was about announce bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. At that time he blamed the Congress and now he was blaming the BJP, Kishan added.