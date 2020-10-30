Hyderabad: Winners of police flag day photography contest announced

The Hyderabad police on Thursday announced the winners of photography contest conducted in the view of police flag day that was held on October 21 at LB Stadium.

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy announced the winners taking to his Twitter handle. The Hans India photographer Adula Krishna bagged second prize who put his efforts in capturing the rescue operations of the police during Hyderabad floods. The first and the third prize were secured by M Ganesh and Satish Lal respectively.

























#ProudToBeKhakee

Police' a great opportunity to payback your society.

The happiness in serving others is unquantifiable, than in doing for one ownself.

Congratulations Sri. ADULA KRISHNA, 2nd Prize Winner of Photography Contest, #PoliceFlagDayTelangana. pic.twitter.com/CLE0ojFogy — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) October 29, 2020

The police announced the contest on October 7 asking the photographers to forward their photos in 10X12 size pertaining to the police personnel and their duties along with a write-up caption. Photographers across the state were invited to the contest.



The photos which bagged the top three prizes were all related to the rescue measures carried out by the police at the flood-hit areas in the city after heavy rains.