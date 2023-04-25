Hyderabad: With rise in temp, mineral water cans snapped up in twin cities

Hyderabad: Given the rise in temperature, the demand for mineral water plants and cans is also on the rise subsequently. Even after receiving piped drinking water at their homes, people are mostly preferring to buy the mineral water cans. However, the price of these cans rose to Rs 35 against Rs 10 to 20. Few have also raised questions as whether this water is safe to drink or not.



"As there is no one to monitor the supply of drinking water to the mineral water cans suppliers, there are doubts whether the water supplied is clear or contaminated. In many areas specially the western part of the city, the demand of water cans is high as there is irregularity in the supply of water and few colonies are receiving contaminated water. We find mineral water plants and water cans of 20 liters sold in every corner of the city," said Sai Teja, a social activist.

"In order to make profits during the high demand of mineral water cans, many are found running mineral water plants illegally and are selling drinking water without proper permissions and certifications, said another social activist Robin Zaccheus and questioned as to how clean is the tank from where the water is being supplied. Are there any authorities placed to keep a check on the supply of drinking water? As this is a matter of public health, the GHMC officials must take steps to check the plants," he added.

"Mineral water cans sold in our locality are not liable or fit to use as I recently found insects floating inside the can. This is happening as there is no authority to keep a check on the quality of water supplied," said local of RK Puram.

An owner of a water plant in Jeedimetla who wished to remain anonymous said, with the rise in temperature, the supply of water cans has also increased. Earlier he used to supply 1,500 litresof water per day and now he sells more than 2,500 litres per day. He also claimed that the water in his plant is regularly checked and purified.