Hyderabad witnesses heavy rains on Thursday

The IMD-H has also issued a warning of continuous rains in Hyderabad throughout the day

Hyderabad: The rains has lashed the city of Hyderabad for third day. The city has been drenched, throwing normal life out of gear.

As the clock ticked from 8:30 am on Thursday to 9:00 am, the suburb of Gachibowli received rainfall of 13 mm in just 30 minutes.

Miyapur registered 12.5 mm, and Jeedimetla saw 11.3 mm of rainfall during the same period.

The IMD-H has also issued a warning of continuous rains in Hyderabad throughout the day. With weather systems remaining active, the city’s residents are advised to stay alert and careful.

