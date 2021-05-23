Hyderabad: Woman falls off Khairatabad flyover, injured

A woman suffered serious injuries after falling off Khairatabad flyover here on Sunday morning. She is yet to be identified.

According to the police, the woman fell down from the flyover into the adjoining Lake View Park. Passersby who noticed the incident informed 108 services who rushed to the spot and shifted her to the nearby hospital.

The police were also alerted over the incident who reached the spot and launched an investigation. The police said that the woman might have fallen unconscious and fell down. More details are awaited.