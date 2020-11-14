Hyderabad: Woman throws newborn from 3rd floor of building

After a tiff with her husband, a woman threw her newborn baby from the third floor of the building here on Saturday at Sanathnagar in Hyderabad.

Getting into details, the couple, Venugopal and Lavanya had married for four years and has a three-year-old son. Lavanya who was pregnant with her second child moved her parents' home at Fatehnagar. On October 29, the couple had a quarrel and in a fit of rage, Lavanya consumed pesticide to commit suicide.

However, she was shifted to a private hospital where she underwent a caesarian section and delivered a baby. As days passed, the woman also recuperated. On Friday, Lavanya threw her child from the third floor of the building who was dead with serious injuries.

Based on the complaint filed by Venugopal, the police registered a case against the woman and launched an investigation. The reason behind the woman's act is yet to be known.