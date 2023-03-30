Hyderabad: Won't succumb to KTR's threats of legal notices, says Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said he was prepared for a legal battle following defamation notices served on him byIT Minister K T Rama Rao.

Reacting to reports that KTR had issued legal notices to file a defamation suit for Rs 100 crore following Bandi's comments in connection with the TSPSC question papers leak and his demand to tender a public apology and retract comments against the minister failing which a defamation suit would be slapped against him. the Karimnagar MP said "there is no question of tendering public apology. I am ready to fight legally for justice."

Bandi demanded KTR should explain to people of Telangana as to how he had amassed such a huge wealth in the last nine years. "Everybody knows before the Telangana movement, KTR was washing utensils in the US. Now, he is worth hundreds of crores. Yet, he is craving for more money in the name of defamation," he alleged.

The MP said if KTR's reputation and image were worth Rs 100 crore, how much money should be paid to 30 lakh unemployed youth whose future was in jeopardy due to the leak because of the BRS government's misrule?, he asked.

Dubbingthe minister a 'self-styled intellectual', Bandi said he considered himself an intellectual since he could speak a few English words and can't tolerate if somebody questioned his failures and exposes goofs-up in the government. "He is so arrogant that he would use the police force to beat up protestors who agitated against the government,".

The BJP leader lashed out at the BRS working president for using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi without even bothering to respect his age and stature.

He wondered why the BRS leaders and ministers were trying to brush aside the leak as an insignificant issue. "I am surprised how the issues being probed by SIT are being leaked to KTR. Initially, he said only two people were involved in the case; but now, when more and more names are coming out, he has gone silent. Why haven't the police filed a criminal case against KTR for trying to influence the probebut are targeting us when we questioned the wrong doings?" he asked.

Bandi reiterated the allegation that as IT minister KTR alone would be held responsible for the goofs-up in his departments -- right from issue of fake birth and death certificates to the question paper leak; death of children falling in sewage canals, mauling of a child by dogs. "He should quit his post immediately owning moral responsibility," the BJP leader said.