Hyderabad: Working class leading dignified life, says Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday called upon the working class to strive hard and dedicate themselves for reaping benefits in their profession.

Speaking at the May Day celebrations, organised by the State government at Ravindra Bharathi here, he said the government was giving top priority to welfare of workers and implementing a slew of welfare schemes, including insurance to family members and admission in Gurukul schools for their children.

Stating that the face of Telangana has completely changed under the stewardship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Reddy said Telangana is the only State providing 24-hour power supply to industries; there was no power holiday for industries unlike other States.

He said since the government was offering good incentives and creating a conducive atmosphere for industries, workers are getting work round the year and are leading a dignified life in Telangana.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali and V Srinivas Goud were present.