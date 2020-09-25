Hyderabad: Works of command and control centre reviewed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: The high-powered committee formed by the government of Telangana to monitor the progress of command and control centre being constructed at Banjara Hills met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan and discussed the progress of the works.

According to a press release issued by the police department, the Hyderabad city police commissionerate headquarters and other wings of the police department would come up at the swanky centre, which is a first of its kind in the country with all the amenities and facilities. Also, the centre will be equipped with advanced techniques to monitor the happenings in the city.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramarishna Rao, Principal Secretary (TR&B) Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, HMRL MD NVS Reddy, Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissioners, Anjani Kumar and VC Sajjanar along with other officials.