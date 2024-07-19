Hyderabad: Workshop on next-gen tech

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) has announced the approval and funding of Rs 2 lakh from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the ‘VAANI Workshop’, a three-day event dedicated to exploring the frontiers of next-generation communication technologies. The inaugural was held on July 18 which was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Ali Siddiqui, member, Board of Governors, Dr Anupama Koneru, principal, SUCP, Dr Lakshmi Rawat, director, AAKBA, Dr Ayesha Naaz, HoD, ECE, Dr Salma Fauzia, associate professor, coordinator, Maliha Naaz, assistant professor, co-coordinator.

The workshop is being hosted by the ECE department, and will conclude on July 20. The workshop, under the banner of AICTE’s initiatives for VAANI- Vibrant Advocacy for Advancement and Nurturing of Indian Languages will delve into several cutting-edge areas in the field of communication technology in Urdu language. The key themes of the workshop include: 5G and 6G technologies, smart sensors, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, flexible electronics.

The VAANI workshop aims to provide a comprehensive platform for faculty, researchers, and industry professionals to gain insights from leading experts in these high-impact areas in Urdu language. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions, hands-on activities, and discussions with thought leaders and innovators.