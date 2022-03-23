Hyderabad: World Poetry Day organised by Sloka Cambridge International School

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Poetry Day 2022, the English department of Sloka Cambridge International School organised the Poetry Café Competition for the students of stages 7 to IGCSE at EXIT 12 Café on March 21.

The occasion was graced by principal Fatima Shabnam, dean Viswanath Reddy and coordinators Polisetti Sagar, Lizzy Rowena and Shivani Rawat.

Poetry uses rhythms and imagery to elicit emotion and the imagination of the reader. It is necessary to expose students to the beauty of poetry from a young age.

Therefore, the students were taken to the café where they could sit, relax, enjoy a cup of coffee, crunch on to yummy biscuits and let out the Wordsworths and Shakespeares in them. The two events conducted were: Blackout poetry and Descriptive poetry.