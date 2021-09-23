Hyderabad: World Rhino Day celebrated at Nehru zoo

Bahadurpura: On the occasion of 'World Rhinoceros Day', a team of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Hyderabad officials including RSS Rao, Executive Director for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, SK Upadhayay, CGM, HR, B Anand Reddy, GM, V Ravi Shanker, Chief Manager, Ramesh Babu, DGM visited Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura on Wednesday and offered to adopt Rhinoceros enclosure in the Zoo.

It houses 4 One-horned Rhinoceros including one female and three males namely (Suraj, Saraswati, Sai Vijay and Nanda, 4 months old calf).

RSS Rao felicitated VVL Subhadra Devi, Curator, A Nagamani, Deputy Curator, and the team who are working for conservation of One-horned Rhinoceros in the Zoo.

Speaking on the occasion Subhadra Devi said that September 22 is celebrated as World Rhino Day.

This day has been made more eventful with the IOC officials coming forward to adopt the Rhino Enclosure in Zoo.

She thanked the IOC officials for showing interest in conservation of wildlife and wished that this should be a long association with their contribution for the development of Zoo.