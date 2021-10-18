Hyderabad: Wrongdoings by colleges to get NAAC tag come to fore

Hyderabad: Questions are being raised over the documents allegedly submitted by some higher education technical institutions in Telangana. The latest in the series of allegations faced by technical institutions resorting to manipulation of documents comes to the fore following a complaint lodged by a faculty member of a private engineering college in Warangal.

Investigation by the police reportedly found prima facie charges of cheating and forgery with common intent against members of the private college management.

According to the complaint, he was removed from service without prior notice. But forged his name and running signature in latest documents of September/October 2019. The same was reportedly submitted by the college to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), for verification to get accreditation.

Early on, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) reported received complaints alleging that several engineering colleges forged 'no objection certificates' of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). showing the college buildings have got occupancy clearance. They had sufficient infrastructure and faculty strength and were eligible to get approval for higher seat allocations from the apex technical regulator. Speaking to The Hans India, TSTCEA president A Santosh Kumar said, "we have been highlighting the issue of manipulation of documents and underpayment of salaries by the college managements for years. Representations have been submitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), AICTE, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the State Education Minister and others. Questions are being raised over genuineness of documents submitted to the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC). Based on which the statutory body fixes admission fee in professional colleges. Responding to a query a senior JNTU-H official said, "the university is issuing notices and conducting inspections whenever it is receiving complaints."

However, the university had refused to give clearance of affiliation and wanted to conduct a thorough inspection of some colleges ahead of including them in the TS EAMCET-2021. I intervention of powers that be tied its hands, sources pointed out. Meanwhile, the Telangana Schools Technical Colleges Employees'Association (TSTCEA) demanded an inquiry into the affairs of a private college located in Sattupalli (Khammam district), against the backdrop of recent IT raids conducted on companies which run the college.

Kumar alleged that the college is yet to clear salaries for six months during 2020 and 2021. Besides, he alleged, the college is not paying AICTE pay scales.