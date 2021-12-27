Hyderabad: Yellareddyguda residents fume over sewage overflow, garbage piles in lanes

Sanathnagar: Overflowing drain and stagnant sewage in lanes of Yellareddyguda have been a constant source of problems for residents and as also for commuters and pedestrians. The sewer lines have become old causing overflow. Due to poor system, rainwater and sewage get accumulated on roads.



Residents have been complaining of sewage overflow for the past few months. Pedestrians have been facing hardships travelling on roads due to stench emanating from sewage. They say that sewage chambers have been poorly constructed which is leading to frequent blockages in pipelines; overflow is posing a major issue to them.

Said T Suresh, a resident, "We face lot of inconvenience as sewage gets accumulated on roads. Sometimes drain water enters houses. This has become a major concern for all residents. Several complaints have been lodged with the civic body, but the grievance has not been addressed."

There are other problems like the municipal corporation not clearing spots where garbage has piled up. Also, sewage lines are not being regularly cleaned or maintained, as claimed by locals.

Condition of roads becomes worse during rainy season, as motorists and commuters find it very difficult to travel. There are two lanes in the area where garbage being regularly dumped. Rag pickers collect plastic material, while the other waste lies dumped for days.

Household waste left on streets causes difficulties for residents to walk during morning and evening hours. These spots have become a major breeding ground for mosquitoes, he said.

Another resident, Priya, alleged that most times drinking water gets mixed with sewage. Several houses receive contaminated water. "For several hours we have to wait to get proper drinking water," she pointed out.

