Hyderabad: Youngsters delivering free food to Covid patients

Jubilee Hills: Coming to the rescue of Covid positive patients, who are finding it difficult to get food, a group of youngsters have come forward to provide free food for them. Under the name 'Free Kitchen' these youngsters are providing food at the doorsteps of those under home isolation.



Manya Mitra, who is voluntarily helping Covid patients, resident of Jubilee Hills said, "As many non-charitable organizations have extended their helping hand but also it is not sufficient, so I wanted to help those people who were in need of food. Along with my elder sister Manvi Mitra and six friends we have started providing free food under the name Free Kitchen."

In the third week of April, we have started this initiative, as for the first week only delivered food packets in and around Jubilee Hills. So to reach many people who are in need across the city, we have put our details on social media platforms, so that more people would be able to reach out. Along with the request of food, we also received calls from people living in surrounding areas who wanted to help us with the deliveries.

"This kitchen is providing home cooked lunch and dinner. Keeping in the mind the health of Covid patients all the food is being cooked in less oil and salt, providing only vegetarian food. In a day, we are receiving nearly 30 phone calls. We are delivering 100 to 150 food packets and our volunteers are putting the food parcels at the doorsteps of the patients.

As from next week we are trying to use biodegradable boxes instead of using plastic boxes and bags for packing food. With the support of crowd-funding we are able to support those people in need. People who are in need can message us on our Instagram page @ Free Kitchen or can contact us on 75695 55698," said Manvi Mitra, interior designer.