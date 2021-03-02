X
Hyderabad: Youth cheats woman on pretext of marriage

Highlights

The Central Crime Station (CCS) cops on Monday brought a person from Uttar Pradesh (UP) on prisoner transit warrant for cheating a woman on the pretext of marrying her

Abids: The Central Crime Station (CCS) cops on Monday brought a person from Uttar Pradesh (UP) on prisoner transit warrant for cheating a woman on the pretext of marrying her. The accused was identified as, Md. Hashim (21), a native of Bareilly in UP.

According to police, the accused contacted the victim after seeing her profile on a matrimonial website. He introduced himself as a native of the United Kingdom (UK) and befriended her. Over a period, they started chatting with each other and became very friendly. However, the accused after a few days informed the victim woman that he would send a gift as a parcel for her.

The victim believed the words of the accused and within a few days she received a call from another person who posed as customs official and demanded Rs 10.69 lakh towards various charges including customs, GST, Anti-terror fund, Income Tax etc. Believing the words of the person, the woman transferred the amount only to realise after a few days that she had been cheated. She then filed a police complaint and based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused from his native place. He was remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

