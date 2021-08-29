Hyderabad: Youth Congress launches satyagraha

Shadnagar: The youth Congress of Shadnagar constituency launched satyagraha in Ambedkar Colony here on Saturday. Senior Congress leader Veerlapally Shankar attended the satyagraha and extended his support. Later, he paid tributes to Dr B Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Shankar said that activists, students, unemployed and intellectuals were being strangled in Telangana as the TRS was engaged in political fights. He criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the fights between various political parties.

Shankar said that deaths of farmers, workers, unemployed and students were increased after the TRS came into power. The TRS party made fake promises during election campaign, he added. The Congress leader demanded implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in all constituencies across the State and warned that the ruling party is being watched by all sections.

Youth Congress leaders Syed Khadir, Praveen Reddy, Srikanth Reddy, Gopal, Srikanth, Vamsi, Nandu, Bhaskar Reddy, Bhaskar, Rajesh, Raju Pahilwan, Tillu Anil, Krishnamurthy, Surender and others were present.