Hyderabad: Youth ends life with fear of having heart attack

Rangareddy: Frightened over having a heart attack, a young man reportedly committed suicide due to frequent pain in his heart. He hanged himself from the tree with the tension of having a heart attack.



This incident took place in Chendippa of Shankar Palli mandal in Rangareddy district. Tragedy befell Chendippa village as a young man studying engineering committed suicide.



According to the police, Vidyasagar and Lalita of Chendippa village have two sons. Younger son Harikrishna is studying final year of engineering. Three years ago, Harikrishna was rushed to a local hospital after he suffered a heart attack.



However, after taking proper medicine prescribed by the doctor the chest pain decreased. Harikrishna again started complaining of frequent heartache. On Sunday, he went to the medical shop and got some medicine because of the pain.

Even after taking medicines, he was worried as the pain did not subside. At night, after having dinner with his family members, he went to his room and wrote a suicide note and put it in his pocket. After everyone slept in the house, he went to the farm and hanged himself from a tree.

Seeing the dead body of their son hanging from the tree in the morning, the parents wailed in tears. Based on Vidyasagar's complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation.

In his suicide note Harikrishna stated “Miss you daddy, miss you mommy, miss you Anna... I'm having a heartache. Harikrishna wrote a suicide note addressing the family members saying, "Sorry for dying at such a young age."