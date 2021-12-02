Hyderabad: Youth for Anti-Corruption conducts survey on performance of officials

Hyderabad: The Youth for Anti-Corruption (YAC) on Wednesday started conducting a survey with people face to face regarding the performance of government officers in AP and Telangana.

The YAC is conducting a door-to-door survey to inquire about the performance of government officers when citizens visit the government offices and to ensure that people are getting their answers. Rajendra Palnati YAC Founder said, "Our volunteers are surveying with farmers, women in Telugu states.

They said that organisation was trying to reach out the general public as much as possible in every district of the States."

A large number of youngsters joined as volunteers to conduct the survey and YAC team leaders are supervising the survey with accountability and responsibility.