Hyderabad: Zakat to help pay debts off

Hyderabad: With the advent of holy month of Ramzan, the affluent people ensure their Zakat (poor tax) reaches the destitute and the needy. The city-based voluntary group Direct Zakat Movement with an objective 'Charity begins at home' generates awareness about the eligibility criteria Zakat recipients based on priority highlighted in the Islamic teachings. With the Zakat,the affluent people can help their relatives by clearing their debts.

Zakat is a religious obligation for all Muslims to give away money to the poor, which is believed to purify their earnings. There are several such charity organisations which are working for Zakat every year, especially during Ramzan. One such organisation is the Direct Zakat Movement. It has now spread its wings across the country and created awareness on Zakat. Members of the group ask Zakat payers to stick to top priorities of donating their hard-earned money to destitutes or closest relatives who are fighting poverty, with the sole purpose of alleviation and making them self-reliant economically.

Ishaq Masoor, convenor and founder Direct Zakat Movement said that following the two years of pandemic, several families where the in-depth of debts/credit/borrow, and with Zakat it can be cleared. "As per the Islamic teachings, it is the responsibility of the affluent families to help their families and relatives. Islam orders to give donations in priority to our close ones or relativesas they are the most deserving ones to be helped. There are several evidences in the Quran and Hadith about preferring relatives over others in matters of giving contributions because 'charity begins at home'," he added.

The volunteers of the group counsel the families regarding the Zakat donations. The awareness was initiated in various areas across the city, various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, also in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, among others. Zakat is considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam, mostly during the month of Ramzan. Muslims calculate and distribute it among the needy. It is calculated on annual savings, with at least 2.5 per cent to be distributed among the underprivileged sections. It has been observed that people are distributing ration among needy families considering the act brings in more good deeds. In fact, several grocery stores are offering grocery kits at Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 each for distribution to the needy, says Ilyas Shamshi, a social worker.

According to a survey, around 63% of Muslims in the City are below the poverty line (BPL), while other 37% are financially stable; 2% are elite families.