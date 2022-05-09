  • Menu
Hyderabad: Zilla Parishad High School holds ramp walk to empower girl child

Every girl deserves a bright future. If the girl of today is empowered, the woman of tomorrow will give back to the society.

Hyderabad: Every girl deserves a bright future. If the girl of today is empowered, the woman of tomorrow will give back to the society.

With this idea, SEWA NGO, which has adopted the Zilla Parishad High School for Girls, Balanagar, organised a unique ramp walk wherein girls walked hand in hand with queens of Mrs India Telangana and Mrs India Andhra Pradesh.

Every pair highlighted an issue that the girls face on a day-to-day basis such as female foeticide, child marriage, mal-nutrition, trafficking and also offered solutions that need to be implemented.

The show also highlighted how the society will benefit from having empowered women.

