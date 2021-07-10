Hyderabad Zoo all set to reopen tomorrow

Bahadurpura: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is all set to re-open for its visitors from July 11. Zoo authorities have requested visitors to follow the Covid-19 protocol approved by the Chief Wildlife Warden of the Telangana State.

According to the zoo curator, it shall be mandatory for all the visitors to undergo thermal screening at the point of entry, visitors with symptoms of cold and fever shall not be permitted entry into the zoo.

The Zoo administration advised children below 10 years and people above 65 years of age to avoid visiting, especially on weekends and public holidays. They also decided to close facilities like Safari Park Complex, Nocturnal Animal House, Reptile House, Aquarium, Fossil Museum and Natural History Museum.

The Zoo officials make it mandatory for all the visitors and staff to wear face masks from the point of entry and during the visit. "Entry without a face mask into the Zoo will not be permitted. Violators will be imposed with a fine of Rs 200, per head and in case of any argument will be expelled from zoo," said the curator.

Curator further added that visitors shall move along the designated pathway only. For their own safety, they are advised to avoid touching barricades and other surfaces to minimize chances of infection.