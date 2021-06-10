Hyderabad Zoo mourns loss of elephant, leopard

Bahadurpura: The Nehru zoological park lost two animals in a day due to senility. Iconic female Asiatic Elephant Rani (83) who led religious processions including Bonalu and Moharram processions for some time in Hyderabad and 21-years-old Male Leopard Ayyappa.

Rani was one of the oldest elephant in captivity born July 10, 1938, it was transferred from Bagh-e- Aam (Public Garden) in Nampally to Nehru Zoological Park on October 10, 1963 and regularly featured in the religious processions.

According to zoo officials, Rani had been suffering from old age-related complications and was under treatment and supervision of Zoo veterinary team. "Supportive medicines and special supplements were given regularly to improve her quality of life. Due to arthritis, she was not able to lie down and rest like the other elephants. Therefore, an earthen mound was prepared in its enclosure to facilitate her to lean and take some rest," informed curator.

Rani lived its life to the fullest and took food till last day and left without any major physical suffering. It relished sugarcane, millets, grasses and fruits like bananas. She breathed her last on June 8, and the post-mortem indicated old age-related multiple organ failure as the cause of death.

Normal Life Expectancy of an Asiatic Elephant is 60 years, and in captivity, it is a little beyond 70. She was adopted by Upasana Kamineni konidela, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life in July 2020 for a period of one year.

Her demise has left the Zoo officers and staff heartbroken. The Zoo Officials and staff, in particular, the animal keepers of the elephant enclosure paid floral tributes to Rani and recalled the cherished memories of her being part of the Zoo family. With the demise of Rani, the Zoo Park is left with four Asiatic Elephants with one male and three females.

A quick internet search reveals that among Asian Elephants, Chengalloor Dakshayani (Female 88 years) owned by Travancore Devaswom Board, and Lin Wang (Male-86 years) Taipei Zoo was the only other elephant that out lived Rani.

Meanwhile, another animal Avyappa, the male Leopard was born on June 16, 2000, received from SVZP, Tirupati and died on Wednesday evening due to old age and multiple organ failure. Ayappa was under the observation of Zoo veterinarians at its enclosure. The average lifespan of Leopard is 15 years in wild and 18 years in captivity," officials informed.