Hyderabad’s ‘Band baja baraat’ takes a beating this year too

Hyderabad: After following the festivities of Eid, the season of weddings among Muslims starts. But the lockdown has caused postponement of several marriages, with the imposition of shutdown just before Ramzan.

During the lockdown in place, the government has ordered allowing limited gatherings with 40 members at functions, due to which a large number of weddings were either cancelled or postponed following the guidelines and observing the second wave of Coronavirus. It has been found that, compared to previous year's shutdown, this season a large number of weddings were put off. For the second consecutive year Hyderabad misses the season's 'Band Baja Baraat'.

According to reports, after Eid more than 9,000 weddings would have taken place in City; daily at least 500 in these tough days. But, observing the rising of Covid cases and the second wave of the deadly virus, many families have optioned to reschedule or delay 'shadis' till the relaxation of lockdown.

The families who do not want to put off wedding are opting for a simple 'Nikah' with family heads, keeping in view the need to observe physical distancing and a certain absence of friends and relatives.

There are around 800 function halls in the City. After Eid, in normal times, at least 600 weddings would have been performed daily. But now 'shadikhanas' wear a deserted look. Some such halls have been converted into Covid care centres.

As organising functions and gatherings are limited by the government, as such, people, who cannot wait for the lockdown to go are choosing simple weddings in the presence of close family members. "In December I had decided to organise my daughter's wedding, after Ramzan. It was fixed on May 22. All arrangements have been made and a guest list of 500 was prepared.

Suddenly, the second wave came and the lockdown foiled our plans. However, we decided to hold the marriage on the same date, without postponing it. We cancelled all the booked arrangements. Now the 'Nikah' is going to be held only with elder family members," said Mohammed Ateeq, a resident of Old City.

It is said that the Hyderabad's 'shaadis' are world-famous, with seven-day-long multiple functions, including 'Haldi rasam', 'Sanchak', 'Nikah', 'ruksati' and after wedding the five Fridays being the regular features among those performing weddings with families. Along with the vibrant festivities of Eid, gone are celebrations on a large-scale and lavish receptions and procession of grooms in royal vintage cars.

"Observing the crisis I have postponed my son's wedding which was fixed on June 2. Even news reports say that the second wave is more severe than the first one. I cannot take a chance with my family members as well as guests attending the 'shaadi'. Would be organising it with a new date after a few months," said Jawed Khan, a resident of Mehdipatnam.

"During normal day, after Eid, around 20 bookings will be made for weddings alone in a month and till Bakrid nearly 50 bookings used to received. But now they are being canceled. We are not taking any new bookings until further orders," said Baba Khan, the owner of Golden Function hall in Old City.