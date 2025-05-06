Hyderabad’s May 7 Civil Defence Drill: What Will Happen?

Hyderabad will be one of the four locations in Telangana conducting a key civil defence exercise as part of the nationwide "Operation Abhyaas" on May 7. The drill will run between 4:00 PM and 4:30 PM, with sirens sounding across areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The exercise is designed to enhance the city's preparedness for emergency situations.

This mock drill is part of a broader nationwide initiative aimed at testing response systems in case of a hostile attack. The selected locations for the drill include Secunderabad, Golkonda Cantonment, Kanchan Bagh, and Nacharam.

The drill will involve the coordination of various agencies including the Telangana Civil Defence, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the District Magistrate’s office. DG Fire Services, Sri Nagi Reddy, who also serves as the Director of Civil Defence for Telangana, will oversee the exercise.

The nationwide mock drill is a response to growing concerns about security threats following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths, and ongoing tensions due to cross-border incidents. The exercise aims to boost readiness against potential air strikes, testing air raid sirens, emergency evacuation plans, and the resilience of infrastructure.

During the exercise, civilians, including students, will engage in various activities such as practicing first aid, using fire-fighting equipment, and learning evacuation protocols. The drill will also simulate air raids through blackout procedures where participants will turn off lights, mimicking the conditions of a real airstrike. Furthermore, control rooms and emergency response teams will be put to the test in maintaining communication and managing critical infrastructure during simulated crises.

India has not conducted such a large-scale exercise since 1971, making this drill a significant milestone in strengthening national security preparedness. This mock drill is part of a broader effort to conduct similar exercises in 244 vulnerable districts across the country, involving volunteers from civil defence, home guards, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and other local organizations.