Hyderabad:Yadavs demand poll tickets as per their numbers

Hyderabad: The Yadav community on Friday demanded political parties to give tickets to its leaders as per their population in the State.

A meeting of the All-India Yadav Mahasabha, Yadav Vidyavantula Vedika, Yadav Association Joint Action Committees was held here at a private convention hall in Nagole.

The grandson of BC Reservation provider Suraj Mandal Yadav called the Yadavs to move forward to achieve power together. ‘Yadavs are the single most popular caste in the country with 20 per cent population; it is necessary to have a leader from the Yadav community as the Prime Minister’. He expressed concern that political representation in Telangana was nominal even though it has 18 per cent population.

Animal Husbandry Minister Yadav community, All-India Yadav Mahasabha, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Hyderabad, Telangana News said the government was working with sincerity and made five MLAs and one member of the Rajya Sabha. Many Yadavs have been given opportunities in local bodies. He would stand with Yadavs. He said five acre land worth Rs 400 crore was allocated in Kokapet and construction of the building was completed.

The minister said there was a need to undertake many programmes for welfare of Yadavs in the next five years and that Yadavs have become partners in the State government. BJP Election Committee chairman EatalaRajender said the party will take the line of BCs in the State and will give due preference to all BC and MBC castes along with GollaKurumas in the next election.

He said the Census of BCs should be done in the State.

Former MP and Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said BCs were divided in the State; he called for all BCs to unite and achieve statehood like in movie ‘Balagam’. Chalakani Venkat Yadav, State president of Yadava Vidyavantula Vedika released the ‘Yadava Declaration’ on development and political representation of Yadavs. Former MLC Ramulu Naik, former Chief Commissioner of Right to Information Act V Venkateshwarlu, leaders of Yadav community Chintala Rabindranath Yadav, R Laxman Yadav, Balraj Yadav, Murali Yadav, ChinnaSrisailam Yadav, Jajayya Yadav among others were present.