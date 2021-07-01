Hyderaguda: AICC secretary KC Venugopal calls on V Hanumanth Rao

Hyderaguda: AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday called on veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao, who is recovering from a kidney-related ailment at a private hospital here.

He inquired about treatment being given to VH. Venugopal wished that he recovers at the earliest. He promised to convey details of Rao's ailment to national leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

VH has been undergoing treatment since Thursday last. Meanwhile, former minister J Geeta Reddy called on VH on Wednesday.