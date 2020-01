Hydernagar : Corporator Janakirama Raju takes up Padayatra

Hydernagar: Local Corporator Janakirama Raju on Thursday took out padayatra, after garlanding the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar. He inspected CC roads and interacted with the residents on their issues. Raju stated that CC roads were being laid at a cost of about Rs 16 lakh in the colony.

He asked the GHMC Works Inspector Mahadev not to compromise in quality. Ward Members Srikanth, Ghousia Quadeer, Area Committee members Seshayya, Parveen Sultana, Sada Madhavi, TRS division honorary president Damodar Reddy, vice-president Rammohan Raju, general secretary Krishna, youth wing president Danayya, party leaders Sada Mahesh, Younus, Parvathalu, Venkat Rao and Manikanta were present.