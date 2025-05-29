HYDRA chief inspects flood-prone areas

Hyderabad: Following Tuesday’s heavy rain, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) commissioner A V Ranganth inspected flood-prone areas, focusing on water-logging points and storm water drainage systems to prevent flooding. He visited low-lying zones in Ramachandrapuram, where roads and residential areas were submerged. He reviewed the condition of storm water drains and emphasised the need to desilting and widening the channels to prevent water accumulation.

The Commissioner examined the ongoing work at the bypass channels and areas where desilting of blocked drains is being done. He stressed the importance of ensuring that rainwater flows directly through storm water drains and not onto main roads. Emphasising the need for long-term solutions, Ranganath instructed officials to widen canals to prevent water stagnation during heavy rain. He interacted with officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and National Highway seeking explanation for causes of water stagnation in Ramachandrapuram.

Later, the Commissioner inspected water logging issues near the RuB between Chandanagar and Lingampally stations, particularly at entrance of Surabhi Colony, another vulnerable spot during. The GHMC and National Highway officials briefed the commissioner on causes of water-logging, attributing it to heavy inflows from upstream areas as well as excess overflow from Gopi Cheruvu and Chakali Cheruvu. The GHMC officials said the ongoing expansion of the box drain system is expected to resolve some flooding issues this year.