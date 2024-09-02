  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

HYDRA chief inspects low-lying areas

HYDRA chief inspects low-lying areas
x
Highlights

Amidst incessant rains, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner, AV Ranganath, visited the low-lying areas of the city on Sunday, monitoring potential risks of flash floods and waterlogging.

Hyderabad: Amidst incessant rains, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner, AV Ranganath, visited the low-lying areas of the city on Sunday, monitoring potential risks of flash floods and waterlogging.

He inspected the areas, including Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Ameerpet, and Begumpet, where the water was inundated. The Commissioner reviewed the city’s preparedness for dealing with hazardous conditions induced by the spell of heavy downpours.

The GHMC’s DRF teams received over 139 complaints related to water stagnation and uprooted trees. The teams cleared 105 uprooted trees and cleared 24 stagnation points. Officials have been instructed to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X