HYDRA chief inspects low-lying areas
Amidst incessant rains, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner, AV Ranganath, visited the low-lying areas of the city on Sunday, monitoring potential risks of flash floods and waterlogging.
He inspected the areas, including Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Ameerpet, and Begumpet, where the water was inundated. The Commissioner reviewed the city’s preparedness for dealing with hazardous conditions induced by the spell of heavy downpours.
The GHMC’s DRF teams received over 139 complaints related to water stagnation and uprooted trees. The teams cleared 105 uprooted trees and cleared 24 stagnation points. Officials have been instructed to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents.