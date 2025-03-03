Hydra Commissioner Cracks Down on Scams Around Aminpur Pedda Cheruvu Flood Victims

Hydra Commissioner Ranganath expressed his anger over scams related to the determination of the Full Tank Level (FTL) at Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu. The Commissioner took serious note of complaints that some individuals were involved in scams under the name of "Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu Flood Victims - JAC." Receipts and WhatsApp messages showed that people were collecting money on behalf of the JAC.

The Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in these scams. He urged the victims to file complaints with the police against the scammers and instructed officials to file cases against those involved.

Ranganath clarified that plot owners affected by the Ameenpur lake expansion did not need any middlemen. The government is closely watching the issue. The Commissioner also mentioned that the FTL determination will be done by comparing village records, Survey of India data, and images from the National Remote Sensing Center, in consultation with relevant officials.

The Commissioner further announced that a committee would be formed with experts from JNTU and IIT colleges to determine the FTL. This process is expected to be completed within two to three months. He assured the public that the FTL determination would be done fairly, with no mistakes. He advised people to remain patient and be cautious of anyone trying to extort money by claiming that it would cost to save submerged plots.

Many victims have complained that members of the "Aminpur Pedda Cheruvu Victims - JAC" group asked for Rs. 1,000 upfront, followed by Rs. 500 per yard to adjust the layout plots in government departments. The Chairman of the JAC, Satyanarayana (Nanduri), has been accused of being involved in these scams.