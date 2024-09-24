HYDRA rivets eyes on Kavuri Hills, razes illegal structures

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) continued its demolition drive for the second consecutive day on Monday, focusing on the removal of unauthorised structures at Kavuri Hills Colony Park, located in the bustling area of Madhapur.

The HYDRA pulled down the structures in the space demarcated for the colony park. Kavuri Hills Association had lodged a complaint against the sports academy, and acting on the complaint, HYDRA pulled down the structures.

HYDRA Commissioner A V Ranganath said, “The demolition drive in Madhapur was carried out as per the court order.”

However, the management of the sports academy claimed that the Kavuri Hills Association had given the place on lease to them for 25 years. They alleged that the structures were removed unjustly before the lease period expired.

According to HYDRA, after completing the demolition, the officials put up the Kavuri Hills Park board belonging to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The authorities clarified that the colony association does not have any right to lease such space for other purposes. An open space is given to the GHMC for the greenery and other development facilities.

On Sunday, HYDRA pulled down illegal construction for commercial operations within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally. Additionally, at Ameenpur Municipality, HYDRA reclaimed a total of four acres of government land at Kistareddypet and Patelguda, respectively.